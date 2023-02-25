Tight police bandobast in view of G-20 summit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the G-20 summit, the police administration deployed a heavy police force to maintain a tight bandobast in the different parts of the city.

A total of three deputy commissioners of police, 19 police inspectors (PIs), 90 APIs, 668 PSIs, 124 female officers and constables were deployed.

Also, five deputy superintendents of police, four PIs, 50 APIs and PSIs were called here from other districts for security.

Security was divided into 10 divisions. This included police officers and employees in plain clothes deployed at the airport, transport routes, residential areas of VVIPs and historical places.

The task force of senior officers was formed while riot control, quick response team and reserved force were kept ready. There is a special bandobast for VVIPs convoy and special teams for confidential tasks were made. Police inspector Avinash Aghav gave this information.