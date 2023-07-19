Tigress Samruddhi delivers 14th cub in zoo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The yellow-stripped tigress Samruddhi gave birth to a yellow-stripped cub, at Siddharth Garden Zoo, on Wednesday early morning. The tigress, in the past seven years, had delivered 14 cubs. Meanwhile, the expert veterinarians are surprised over the delivery of one cub and they did not deny the possibility of the big cat delivering more cubs in a couple of days.

The experts examined the tigress and the cub and underlined that both are healthy and the cub is consuming the mother’s milk. Meanwhile, the CSMC officials have appointed an attendant to keep a vigil on them. Samruddhi through mating with Siddharth has given birth to 14 cubs, so far.

In the first delivery (November 12, 2016) the tigress delivered three yellow-stripped and one white-stripped cub.

In the second delivery (April 26, 2019), she gave birth to two yellow-stripped and two white-stripped cubs.

In the third delivery (December 25, 2020), Samruddhi delivered five yellow-stripped cubs and

In the fourth delivery (July 19, 2023), the tigress delivered one cub only.

Of all the cubs, delivered by Samruddhi, one pair of tigers was sent to Pune; two yellow-stripped tigers were sent to Ahmedabad, while the remaining 11 tigers (white-stripped one tiger and two tigresses and yellow-stripped five tigers and two tigresses) are housed in the zoo, said the veterinary officer.