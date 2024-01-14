Tilgul Poli to give a sweet start to Makar Sankranti

Ready-made delicacies finds its place in busy lives

Chhatrapati sambhajinagar: As Makar Sankranti approaches, marking the first festival of the year, the sweet treat Tilgul Poli takes centre stage. While preparing Tilgul Poli with their own hands and feeding loved ones remains a cherished tradition, busy schedules in modern families are leading to a rise in ready-made options.

With couples increasingly engaged in government or private jobs, the convenience of ready-made Tilgul Poli and stuffing is finding favor. Sellers report pre-orders booked four to five days in advance, often lasting for five to six days. The demand is evident, with Vishwajit Bhave, a local seller, noting the sale of over 21,000 Tilgul Polis and 50 kg of ready-made stuffing as of Sunday.

Affordable pricing caters to all

Pricing these sweet treats caters to different needs. A ready-made Tilgul Poli comes at Rs 30, while the stuffing, enough for five rotis, costs Rs 200 per kg. Even ready-made Tilgul ladoos are available, priced at Rs 350 per kg for 60 large or 100 small pieces. These options present a convenient alternative for smaller families who may not have the time to prepare at home.

Various health benefits

Beyond convenience, Tilgul offers significant health benefits, especially during the colder months. Sesame seeds, a key ingredient, lubricate joints and provide iron, contributing to the tradition of consuming tilgul on Makar Sankranti.