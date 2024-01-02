Tilting neck proved dearer to pillion rider on sportbike

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident, a speeding auto rickshaw coming from behind hit a minor boy, who just tilted his neck while riding pillion on the sports bike, to see ahead on Cidco flyover on Tuesday at 6.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Yogiraj Ranjit Shirsaat (17).

Yogiraj stays with his parents at Nisarg Colony in Bhausinghpura. On Tuesday at 6.30 pm, he along with his cousin and a friend, was proceeding to Mukundwadi from Jalna Road. Yogiraj and his friend were on the sports bike, while his cousin was on his independent bike. Yogiraj’s friend was riding the bike. When they were passing through the Cidco flyover, Yogiraj just pushed him to a side and tilted his neck to see in front of the bike. Coincidentally, the loading rickshaw was passing by from a very close distance. The auto hit his head. As both the vehicles were running in speed, the injured Yogiraj collapsed on the ground. He sustained grave injuries and died on the spot.

The friend who was riding the sports bike fled away from the spot. However, his cousin stopped his motorcycle. He screamed for help as Yogiraj was lying in a pool of blood. The other vehicle-riders and drivers pacified him and told him to contact his father. Later on, the traffic police reached the spot and shifted the body of Yogiraj to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Further investigation is on.