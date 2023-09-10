Time for creating cultured generation than kitty party: Lunkad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Manned spacecraft landed on lunar while unmanned ship reached Mars (Mangal). This is the one side of the coin. The other side is that the family members are going away from each other. Neglecting one's family while earning money, position and prestige is becoming a great loss. This is not the time to have a 'kitty party' but to create a cultured new generation. The ideal family is the ideal society,” said Rajendra Lunkad, national president of Bharatiya Jain Sangathana (BJS).

BJS organised a lecture on 'Mera Parivar, Mera Abhiman' on Sunday afternoon.

The programme received so much response from the community that the space proved insufficient at Sant Eknath Rangamandir.

MLA Prashant Bamb, national member of BJS Gautam Sancheti, its State vice president Dr Praveen Parakh, builder and developer Rajesh Butole, CA R B Sharma from Vipra Foundation, founder president of Jain Mahila Manch Bharati Bagrecha, Mangal Parakh and Asha Kasliwal were prominent among those who were present.

Rajendra Lunkad said that disputes are taking place between husband and wife due to trivial reasons. “To avoid this, communication between the two is necessary as it will make married life happy,” he said. Lunkad said children are given mobile phone which is deadlier than than AK-47s and is wrongly used than good usages.

Paras Jain conducted the proceedings of the programme while Rajendra Pagariya proposed a vote of thanks.

Paras Choridaya, BJS Marathwada president Kishor Lalvani, its secretary Rahul Zambad, district president Anil Kumar Sancheti and others worked for the success of the event.