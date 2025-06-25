Timely action by Harsul police helps mentally ill woman find shelter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Harsul police officers stepped beyond their regular duties to help a mentally ill woman find temporary shelter and safety. Their swift action ensured that the woman, who was found wandering the streets, now has a place to stay until her family is located.

Late at night in the Beribagh area, woman constable Patel noticed the woman shouting and brought her to the police station. She identified herself as Jayashri Amol Thorat from Takli Dhokeshwar. Her behaviour indicated mental distress, and police couldn’t reach any relatives due to lack of contact details. The police contacted 'Manuski' Sevalay. With help from social worker Sumit Pandit, the woman was shifted to Manuski Vruddha Sevalay for temporary care. At the shelter, Jayashri shared, “I was admitted to a mental hospital in Pune. I want to go home. I have two children, but my family doesn’t care for me.” Harsul police are now working to trace her family. The intervention involved constable Patel, senior inspector Sunita Misal, sub-inspector Ganesh Kedar, officers Kakade, Dahiphale, Deshmukh, woman constable Ubale, and social workers Sumit and Pooja Pandit, and Vijay Nimbalkar. “A positive mindset toward mental health is crucial in families and society. Without it, stability remains out of reach,”said Sunita Misal, senior police inspector, Harsul police station