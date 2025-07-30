Timely alert help save girl from eve-teasers in evening

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A girl preparing for competitive exams was harassed and followed by two miscreants in the TV Centre area around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. The accused passed obscene remarks at her, prompting the girl to raise an alarm.

As she was walking back to her room from a study centre, the two men began following her. At first, she ignored them, but they continued with lewd comments and verbal harassment. Hearing her screams, local youths rushed to help. Yuva Sena's Swapnil Bhange and his team arrived promptly, managed to catch one of the miscreants, and beat him up for his actions.

In front of the crowd, the accused held his ears and apologised, promising not to harass anyone again. After this public apology, he was released.