Times have changed;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To reduce dropout rates of backward-class boys and girls studying in Zilla Parishad and aided private schools, and to encourage them to continue their education, the Department of Social Justice provides a pre-matric scholarship. However, not a single rupee has been increased in this scholarship since 2007. Currently, girls receive Rs 600 and boys receive Rs 1,000 for a period of ten months.

With inflation rising steeply, multiple-fold increase in the cost of educational materials, and limited family income, this scholarship amount does little to keep students connected to school. As a result, parents criticize the scheme, saying it has become merely a paperwork formality. On the other hand, education experts believe that increasing the scholarship appropriately could strengthen the educational foundation of rural and backward-class students.

1) Scholarships available for boys and girls

Savitribai Phule Scholarship for Scheduled Caste students from Classes 5 to 7 and Classes 8 to 10

Scholarship for children of parents engaged in unclean occupations

Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde reimbursement of tuition and exam fees for Class 10 backward-class students

Merit Scholarship for Scheduled Caste students from Classes 5 to 10

Government of India Pre-Matric Scholarship for Class 9 and 10 students

2) Amount received as per class

Under the Savitribai Phule Scholarship:

Girls from Classes 5 to 7 receive Rs 60 per month

Girls from Classes 8 to 10 receive Rs 100 per month

Under the Merit Scholarship:

Boys and girls from Classes 5 to 7 receive Rs 50 per month

Students from Classes 8 to 10 receive Rs 100 per month

3) Last increase was in 2007

The Department of Social Justice has not increased the scholarship amount even by a single rupee since 2007.

4) How can Rs 60 to Rs 100 per month be enough?

Parents question what educational materials can be bought with just Rs 60 to Rs 100 per month when inflation has skyrocketed.

5) 15,000 beneficiaries in the district

Online registration is now mandatory for these scholarships, and schools have been instructed to register themselves first. But even after half the academic session is over, only half of the 4,824 schools in the district have completed their registration. Earlier, around 15,000 students had benefitted from this scholarship.