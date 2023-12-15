Tips to keep in mind on the ‘big day’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Running a Maha Marathon is not just about being physically fit and healthy, but mentally as well. Marathons are an experience to cherish; they become a way of life and bring a tremendous amount of positive energy. Doing it the

right way is crucial.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Make sure to have enough rest before race:

Make sure you get adequate rest the night before the race. Eat a dinner

rich in carbohydrates as that is your main fuel for exercise.

Have light breakfast:

On Sunday, one must have a light breakfast before leaving home. Arrive at

the start point at least an hour before time to avoid last minute anxiety

and chaos.

Slow and steady:

With lots of people crowding you at the start line, it is easy to get intimidated if you are a first- time racer. Experts say that one of the biggest mistakes novices make is to start out too fast, too quickly. One must begin slowly and pick up pace in the second half. Don't get carried

away by those who are running faster than you. Run at your own pace. But do

keep in mind that speed is also essential along with maintaining your

stamina, to enable you to complete, and maybe even win the marathon.

Don't forget to hydrate:

Drinking water or any other fluid supplied at each water station along the

way is essential. Don't ignore the electrolyte mixes. Munch on some snacks.

Don't get carried away ‘by the show’:

Marathons these days are about celebrities, selfies and the pressure of

social media presence. Save your emotions and avoid getting swayed by the cheering spectators waving out to you. Be stingy with your emotional energy early into the run or you will get exhausted and lose out on time too soon.

Psyche yourself up as you reach the finish line:

As you come to the end of the race, your mind struggles with the fatigue and exhaustion. This is when you need to psyche yourself — remind yourself that you are strong, recite mantras that egg you on, think of all the attention you will garner when you reach the finish line! Just do what it takes to not give up when you are a kilometre away from the finish line.

Keep your mind busy:

You need to keep your mind busy to avoid boredom. Listen to music, play

mental games or scout the scenery while running.