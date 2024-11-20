Tipya and gang booked under MCOCA

After being released from prison a year ago, notorious gangster Tippya is currently housed in Harsul prison with the latest MCOCA action due to attacking a customer sitting with a robbery at Banjara hotel in Sevenhill on Monday.

Notorious gangster Sheikh Javed, alias Tipya Sheikh Maksud (29) was arrested along with six associates after a robbery at Hotel Banjaram in Sevenhill. After being released from prison a year ago, Tipya attacked a customer, Salman Khan and stole Rs. 7,000. Tipya struck Salman Khan with three blows to the head over a minor issue on November 1, around 11.30 pm. Shortly after, 10–12 of Tipya's associates, armed with iron knives, joined the assault. A case was registered against Tipya and his accomplices for attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, and other charges. The police have now booked them under the MCOCA. The accused include Rishikesh Baloo Kalwane, Sachin Dnyaneshwar Dabhade, Naresh alias Zelya Ganesh Pawar, Arjun Raju Pawar, Sheikh Sahil Sheikh Yusuf and Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Manohar Yadav.

Three MCOCA Actions Against Tipya

Sheikh Javed, alias Tipya Sheikh Maksud, had previously been booked under the MCOCA in 2019, 2021 and 2023, leading to his imprisonment for one year. After his release from prison, Tipya's criminal activities escalated rapidly, including extortion and causing terror. He is currently housed in Harsul prison and with the latest MCOCA action, his stay in prison is expected to be extended.