‘Tiriya' poetry collection to be released on July 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prominent actor Milind Shinde's 'Tiriya' poetry collection will be released in a programme to be held at Einstein Auditorium, MGM campus at 5.30 pm, on July 26.

Milind Shinde who has played the immortal role of more than twenty-five films including ‘Not Only Mrs. Raut, Natarang, Babu Band Baja and Nach Tujchan Lagin Hai.

He is known as a versatile actor and is also a great poet and writer. The programme will be hosted jointly by Marathwada Art Culture and Film Foundation and MGM College of Communication Culture and Media.

Prominent writer Dasu Vaidya will release the poetry collection. MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam will preside over the function. Sahitya Akademi Award winner Prof. Aishwarya Patekar and Mohini Karande of Maitri Publication will be present as the chief guests at the programme.