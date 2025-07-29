Tisgaon villagers urged to cooperate in implementing PMAY scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On July 29, the Waluj Mahanagar Anti-Encroachment Action Committee organised a press conference and joint meeting with residents at Tisgaon in the context of recent government policies. The meeting was attended by municipal officials, police authorities, and hundreds of local residents.

During the meeting, assistant commissioner of police (Cantonment Division) Sachin Sanap appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not take the law into their own hands during the measurement process under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He also clarified that residents should not oppose the land survey.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aparna Thete, Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade, and PMAY officials Arjun Phapale and Vikas Munde, along with other administrative officers.

Citizens raise concerns; protest scheduled for August 11

Residents demanded that open government land, not residential colonies or areas near Buddha Vihars, be surveyed. They also insisted that encroachments on government grazing lands, where families have been residing for the past 30 to 40 years, should not be removed.

In light of this, the administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate peacefully during the upcoming land measurement drive scheduled on July 30 by the Department of Land Records.

However, the anti-encroachment action committee announced that it will organise a protest march on August 11 to highlight their demands.

The meeting was attended by prominent local figures including former Zilla Parishad member Ramchandra Kasure, former Panchayat Samiti member Ranoji Jadhav, former Sarpanch Anjan Salve, and hundreds of local residents.