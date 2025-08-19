TJIS hosts Envision 2025 – Season 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jain International School (TJIS) recently hosted Envision 2025 – Season 4, a student-led, interschool competition and conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI). With the theme ‘AI for Earth, AI for All,’ the event focused on human-centred and environmentally sustainable AI, aligned with the vision ‘Goals to Transform the World.’

Participating CBSE schools presented innovative ideas on integrating AI with ethics and ecology. The event was judged by Dr Shaily Asthana, Dr Kejal Bharsakhale and Dr Parvez Aslam. Principal Shikha Srivastava reinforced TJIS’s vision of nurturing responsible, tech-savvy global citizens.

Awards winners were: Best abstract: Greenfield International School; Best research article - JITO Delhi Public School; Best presentation – Universal High School; Best Team - TJIS; Best speakers - Anvesha Jain (Universal High School) and Riya Naphade (TJIS). All seven participating teams received mementos and certificates.