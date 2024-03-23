And thoughts with height and length

Jijabai being our mother

I owe my deeds to her

Let me be the soldier

And watch me showing my valour

Rani Laxmibai being our warrior

I owe my deeds to her

I will read, write and learn

For self-respect that is to earn

Savitribai being our teacher

I owe my deeds to her

I will strengthen my family and nurture my house

And persevere everything to support my spouse

Ramabai being our supporter

I owe my deeds to her

I will cherish the equality

And bring pride to the humanity

Mother Teresa being our path finder

I owe my deeds to her

O challenges, I am all set and ready

For I am to become the Iron Lady Indira

Being our ignitor, I owe my deeds to her

Now enough of earth’s races

Let’s compete in the spaces

Kalpana being our Engineer

I owe my deeds to her

She is the nature and the universe

She beautifies the world in better or worse

In these ways, let’s get together

Let’s owe our deeds to her

Priyanka Umale