To Her…!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2024 06:25 PM2024-03-23T18:25:02+5:302024-03-23T18:25:02+5:30
And thoughts with height and length
Jijabai being our mother
I owe my deeds to her
Let me be the soldier
And watch me showing my valour
Rani Laxmibai being our warrior
I owe my deeds to her
I will read, write and learn
For self-respect that is to earn
Savitribai being our teacher
I owe my deeds to her
I will strengthen my family and nurture my house
And persevere everything to support my spouse
Ramabai being our supporter
I owe my deeds to her
I will cherish the equality
And bring pride to the humanity
Mother Teresa being our path finder
I owe my deeds to her
O challenges, I am all set and ready
For I am to become the Iron Lady Indira
Being our ignitor, I owe my deeds to her
Now enough of earth’s races
Let’s compete in the spaces
Kalpana being our Engineer
I owe my deeds to her
She is the nature and the universe
She beautifies the world in better or worse
In these ways, let’s get together
Let’s owe our deeds to her
