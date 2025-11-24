To see people’s faith in me gives spiritual strength: adv Ujjwal Nikam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “When the demand comes that Ujjwal Nikam should be the lawyer in many cases, I get spiritual strength to see this faith of people,” said adv Ujjwal Nikam, Padma Shri, MP and Special Public Prosecutor.

He was in the city on Sunday evening to attend a wedding ceremony. Recently, many incidents of atrocities against women were reported in the State. So, there was a demand that adv. Ujjwal Nikam should be appointed as a lawyer and the case should be tried in a fast-track court at that time.

Talking to this newspaper, he said, “The burden of expectations is increasing. But, I am not a magician.’ The faith of the people gives me spiritual strength. I think that my image as a skilled lawyer is valuable to me.”

He said that he lost the Lok Sabha election in Mumbai; however, he does not feel any remorse for it. “First of all, that Constituency was not my constituency. I had to contest this election in just ten days. I have the responsibility of being a Rajya Sabha member. Therefore, I am retiring from 15 to 20 cases,” he added.