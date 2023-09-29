Today is the last day to change Rs 2000 note

Fill out a requisition form, carry valid ID proof while visiting the bank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced in May 2023 that Rs 2000 notes would be withdrawn from circulation, and that people could exchange them for smaller denomination notes or deposit them in their bank accounts. The last day to do this is today, September 30.

After today, Rs 2000 notes will no longer be legal tender. This means that they cannot be used to make payments or to withdraw money from banks.

People who still have Rs 2000 notes can exchange them at any bank branch up to Rs 20000 per person. They can also deposit them in their bank accounts. To exchange Rs 2000 notes, people will need to carry their valid identity proof, such as Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter ID card.

The bank officials have said that people who have Rs 2000 notes but are unable to exchange them before today, can still do so after today by visiting the issue department of the RBI in Mumbai or any of its regional offices.

How to exchange Rs 2000 notes in banks:

-Visit your nearest bank branch.

-Fill out a requisition form.

-Submit your Rs 2000 notes to the bank teller.

-The bank will exchange your notes for other denominations, subject to a limit of Rs 20,000 per person per day.

-Carry your valid identity proof.