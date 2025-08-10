Today last day to fill option form for MBBS, BDS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those who applied for MBBS/BDS courses can fill the preference forms up to August 11.

It may be noted that the online registration was completed for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2025-26 in the last week of July.

The provisional merit list was to be declared on August 2. However, in view of the schedule revised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India quota and State Counselling, the State CET CELL has decided to revise the schedule of MBBS/BDS CAP round-1.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional merit list was displayed on August 6. The seat matrix was also released on the same day. The process of filling online preference form commenced on August 8 and its last date is August 11.

---The first selection list of CAP Round - 1 will be declared for MBBS/BDS only on August 13

--Those who are selected will have to do physical joining and filling of ‘Status Retention Form' with all original documents and requisite fees (DD/Cheque) up to August 22

-- The schedule for the subsequent CAP round of MBBS/ BDS will be declared in due course

Schedule for courses to be announced soon

The Schedule for group B courses (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and Group C ( BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/

BASLP/ B(P and O) courses will be declared in due course.