Today’s competitions in Central Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The various competitions will be showcased at the Central Zone Inter-University Festival, being held on the MGM campus on November 27, the third day of the five-day event.

The stage-wise events and schedule are as follows;

--Rukmini Hall, (9.30 AM)-One-Act Play and 4 pm-Skit

--JNEC Lawns (9.30 AM)-Group Song (Western) and 02.30 PM-Classical Dance (Indian)

-Aryabhatta Hall (9.30 AM)-Classical Instrumental Solo

--Einstein Hall (9.30 AM)-Debate English, 2 PM-Debate Hindi and 4 PM-Quiz

--Design Building (9.30 AM)-Cartoon and 1.30 PM-Poster Making