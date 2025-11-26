Today’s competitions in Central Youth Festival
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 26, 2025 20:30 IST2025-11-26T20:30:18+5:302025-11-26T20:30:18+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The various competitions will be showcased at the Central Zone Inter-University Festival, being held on the MGM campus on November 27, the third day of the five-day event.
The stage-wise events and schedule are as follows;
--Rukmini Hall, (9.30 AM)-One-Act Play and 4 pm-Skit
--JNEC Lawns (9.30 AM)-Group Song (Western) and 02.30 PM-Classical Dance (Indian)
-Aryabhatta Hall (9.30 AM)-Classical Instrumental Solo
--Einstein Hall (9.30 AM)-Debate English, 2 PM-Debate Hindi and 4 PM-Quiz
--Design Building (9.30 AM)-Cartoon and 1.30 PM-Poster Making