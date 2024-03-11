Today’s events of Indradhanush

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of ten competitions will be held on the second day of the five-day Indradhanush youth festival on March 12. The 19th State level festival is being conducted in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais inaugurated the festival on Monday. There are 29 competitions in six categories being organised at five stages. One competition was held on the first day.

Box

Today’s competition

1.Stage-I-Srujanrang (University auditorium)

--One-act-play from 8 am to 10 pm

2.Stage-II-Naadrang (open stage near Dramatics Department)

--Light Singing-Western from 8 am to 11 am

--Instruments-Western from 12 noon to 3 pm

--Group Singing-Western from 3 pm to 9 pm

3.Stage-III Abhijatrang (CFART Building)

--Classical Singing from 8 am to 2 pm

-- Musical (theatre) from 2 pm to 6 pm

--Classical Instruments from 6 pm to 10 pm

4.-Stage-V-Lalitrang (Fine Art Department)

--Painting from 9 am to 11.30 am

--Poster from 12.30 pm to 3 pm

--Sculpture from 3.30 pm to 6 pm