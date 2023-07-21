Toddler drowns in well as mother tries to commit suicide

Mother saved: Incident in Anvi in Sillod tehsil on Friday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, Komal Arun Nikalje, lost her life after being thrown into a well by her own mother. The heart-wrenching event occurred in Anvi village, Sillod tehsil on Friday.

According to police, Kadubai Arun Nikalje, a 35-year-old woman, attempted suicide due to immense societal pressure and rejection by her husband, Arun Nikalje, for not bearing a son.

Kadubai, who had already given birth to seven daughters, was forced out of their home with Komal by her husband, as she failed to produce a male heir. Living in dire conditions with her five daughters for the past year and a half, Kadubai attempted suicide.

Witnesses reported that Kadubai, rushed towards the village well with Komal in her arms. Despite the desperate attempts of her father and other onlookers, Kadubai first threw Komal into the well and then jumped in herself. Though rescuers saved Kadubai, they couldn't locate little Komal after hours of searching.