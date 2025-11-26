Toe chopped off due to old feud in Jawaharnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following an old enmity, a gang brutally assaulted three friends and severed a toe on the right foot near the Balaji Mangal Karyalaya in Jawaharnagar. The incident took place at 2.30 am on November 25, and a case was registered at the Jawaharnagar Police Station the following day at 7 pm.

The attackers have been identified as Ajay Yashwante (Balajinagar), Shubham Bankar (Mahunagar), and Shubham Bhagyawant (New Balajinagar). The complainant, Akash Ravindra Lahade (20, Balajinagar), had old disputes with the attackers. On November 25, when Akash was passing by the Balaji Mangal Karyalaya, the attackers stopped him. Ajay assaulted him and struck him on his right foot with a sharp sickle. This resulted in one of his toes being severed. Shubham then hit him on the head with a wooden stick, leaving him covered in blood. Gaurav Rajesh Sakhare and Yash Sasane, who were with Akash, were also beaten and threatened with death.