‘Toll-Free’ travel for 1,024 E-vehicles in the district on Samruddhi Expressway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Electric vehicles from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district will now travel toll-free on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Atal Setu.

The state government has issued a notification granting toll exemption for all EVs at these toll plazas. The 701-km-long Hinduhṛday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Expressway connects Sambhajinagar to Mumbai and Nagpur with superfast connectivity, cutting travel time considerably. Light vehicles are normally charged Rs 2.45 per km on this route. Until now, even e-cars and e-buses had to pay tolls. To encourage the EV sector, the government under the guidance of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar approved toll exemption. transport minister Pratap Sarnaik announced in Mumbai on Saturday that the notification has been implemented. The exemption on Samruddhi Highway takes effect from August 23.

EV count in Sambhajinagar district

• E-Four Wheelers: 976

• E-Buses: 48

With this decision, 1,024 EVs from the district will now enjoy toll-free travel, providing both economic relief to owners and a push for green mobility.

Photo: Lokmat report dated August 18