Tope stage agitation for 3 hours in front of CMIDC police station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco MIDC police had a tough time, when the agitators who were agitating in front of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) headquarters, staged ‘thiyya andolan’ (sitting agitation) in front of the police station for more than 3 hours. The agitators including the former minister Rajesh Tope refused to end their agitation until the assurance is not received to them. Tope, however, stayed the agitation after the GMIDC released a letter of assurance at 8 pm.

The police detained former minister Tope, Anil Patel, Pani Hakh Parishad’s Narhari Shivpure and R M Damgir from GMIDC headquarters. The agitators demanded assurance and resorted to sitting agitation in front of Cidco MIDC police station at 5 pm. They demanded the government to declare the date of releasing water for Marathwada. This pushed the irrigation officials into worry. They tried their level best to convince Tope and others to withdraw the agitation through phones. At last, the superintending engineer issued a letter signed by him at 8 pm. Accordingly, the agitation was called-off.

The letter stated that the implementation of the order regarding release of water has not been implemented. The hearing on the issue is scheduled to be held in the Supreme Court on November 21. Besides, the cabinet meeting will be discussing the issue on November 22. Hence the decision taken by the cabinet will be implemented with immediate effect on the same day.