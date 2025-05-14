Toppers success mantra

Avira Banerjee : My preparation was rooted in consistency and discipline. I studied for 8 to 10 hours a day, making sure to go through previous years’ question papers and re-read all the NCERT textbooks thoroughly. I also focused on mock tests, especially for the subjects I found more challenging. This approach helped me understand patterns and manage time better, while also boosting my confidence. My subject teachers were catalysts in improving my understanding of the subjects that I had. My dream is to become a civil servant. Music has always been a big part of my life. I love singing—it's almost like therapy to me. My mother, Antara Banerjee, is the principal of a school.

Nishit Baldawa: I spent 1 hour on a daily basis and 5-6 hours 2 months before the exam I want to crack the CFA exam that's why I want to get a bachelor's degree. So my inspiration is two people, Magnus Carlsen and Bill Gates. My hobby is playing chess, and I have reached a national level. Mother Kavita Baldawa is a teacher while father Manish Baldawa is an Architect.

Bhuvi Bhange: At first, I would spend 2 hours studying and gradually, depending on my pre-boards. I kept on increasing my study time by the hour. I aspire to be a psychologist and work with patients as I’m intrigued by the human mind and behaviour. My inspiration has always been my mother, who has been the heart and soul in my upbringing. I’m an avid reader of history books. My mother, Dr Sonali Bhange who an Ophthalmologist.

Avanish Jadhav: During the final days, I used to study 5-6 hours daily after the completion of the syllabus. I am now preparing for the NEET entrance examination. The school teachers played a key role in inspiring me to work hard. My father Dr Vijaykumar Jadhav and my mother, Dr Anwaya Magare, both are professors in the MGM Medical College. My parents and teachers have always supported me and guided me towards academic success.

Snehal Yeole: While my study routine varied throughout the year, in the two months leading up to the exams, I devoted nearly eight hours a day to focused preparation. To build and lead transformative initiatives in Tech and Commerce, creating meaningful impact for society. My mother’s unwavering dedication and grace inspire me daily to pursue excellence and perfection in all I do. I enjoy dancing, reading, and leading projects and events. My mother, Archana Yeole is a homemaker and my father Sunil Yeole is a Corporate Manager at Endurance Group. I have chosen the Science stream and will be preparing for JEE.

Mohammed Hammad: Generally, I spend about 4-5 hours of self-study, which includes problem solving and 1-2 hours of concept revision. My goal is to be a successful software engineer and further an entrepreneur in the field of engineering. I wish to graduate from IIT Mumbai CS Branch. My inspiration is my family. My hobby includes playing basketball. My dad Mohd Rafeeq, is a scientist in Wockhardt Pharma. My mom, Sameena Rafeeq, is a doctorate in Arabic and is currently a housewife.