Tormented in life, afflicted in death
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 1, 2025 19:40 IST2025-09-01T19:40:03+5:302025-09-01T19:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Khandepimpalgaon, 28–30 km from the city, the lack of a cremation ground forced Pandurang Shahaji Bhalerao ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In Khandepimpalgaon, 28–30 km from the city, the lack of a cremation ground forced Pandurang Shahaji Bhalerao (65) to be cremated in the open on Monday.
To shield the body from rain, villagers erected a temporary palm-leaf shelter. This incident highlights the harsh reality that even in death, residents of Khultabad taluka face hardship. A recent Lokmat Times report revealed that 231 villages in the district have no cremation ground, and 310 villages lack roads to existing sites. Administrative lapses were evident in Khandepimpalgaon, where land for a cremation ground was allocated four months ago but remains undeveloped.
Social activist Praveen Ingle called it “sheer administrative negligence,” while panchayat member Subhash Bhalerao noted the community has suffered for years due to poor implementation. Sub-divisional officer Santosh Gorad confirmed that 15 gunthas of land were recorded for the site, but local authorities have not acted.
Villages without cremation gounds in the district
Taluka
Total Villages
Villages Without Cremation Ground
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
59
–
Rural
–
–
Paithan
–
–
Phulambri
–
–
Gangapur
–
–
Vaijapur
135
–
Khultabad
74
–
Kannad
196
–
Sillod
124
–
Soygaon
84
–
Total
1332
–
Photo: Villagers in Khandepimpalgaon performing last rites in the open due to the absence of a cremation ground.Open in app