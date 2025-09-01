Tormented in life, afflicted in death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Khandepimpalgaon, 28–30 km from the city, the lack of a cremation ground forced Pandurang Shahaji Bhalerao (65) to be cremated in the open on Monday.

To shield the body from rain, villagers erected a temporary palm-leaf shelter. This incident highlights the harsh reality that even in death, residents of Khultabad taluka face hardship. A recent Lokmat Times report revealed that 231 villages in the district have no cremation ground, and 310 villages lack roads to existing sites. Administrative lapses were evident in Khandepimpalgaon, where land for a cremation ground was allocated four months ago but remains undeveloped.

Social activist Praveen Ingle called it “sheer administrative negligence,” while panchayat member Subhash Bhalerao noted the community has suffered for years due to poor implementation. Sub-divisional officer Santosh Gorad confirmed that 15 gunthas of land were recorded for the site, but local authorities have not acted.

Villages without cremation gounds in the district

Taluka

Total Villages

Villages Without Cremation Ground

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

59

–

Rural

–

–

Paithan

–

–

Phulambri

–

–

Gangapur

–

–

Vaijapur

135

–

Khultabad

74

–

Kannad

196

–

Sillod

124

–

Soygaon

84

–

Total

1332

–

Photo: Villagers in Khandepimpalgaon performing last rites in the open due to the absence of a cremation ground.