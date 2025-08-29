Torrential rains lash Marathwada; 2,600 villages reel under deluge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Relentless downpours battered Marathwada on Thursday, August 28, disrupting normal life across the region. As many as 2,600 villages in 130 revenue circles came under the grip of heavy rain.

The Marathwada capital Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli, received intense showers. Against an annual average of 679 mm, the region has already recorded 573 mm (84%) this season. Thursday alone brought 60 mm, the highest single-day rainfall of this monsoon. Latur (91 mm) and Nanded (132 mm) registered record-breaking showers.

On Wednesday, heavy rain had drenched 48 circles. A day later, Thursday’s fury expanded the toll to 130 circles, with Nanded topping at 132.7 mm – 190% above average.

Breakdown of affected villages:

• Sambhajinagar: 4 circles, 80 villages

• Beed: 16 circles, 320 villages

• Latur: 36 circles, 720 villages

• Dharashiv: 1 circle, 20 villages

• Nanded: 69 circles, 1,380 villages

• Parbhani: 1 circle, 20 villages

• Hingoli: 3 circles, 60 villages

District-wise rainfall on August 28 (mm): Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 29.9; Jalna – 13.1; Beed – 48.4; Latur – 91.8; Dharashiv – 16.1; Nanded – 132.7; Parbhani – 38.4; Hingoli – 19.9.

Weather experts expect a brief pause from August 30, but warn that showers may return strongly during the final phase of Ganeshotsav.