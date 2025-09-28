Torrential rains wreak havoc in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rain that began late Saturday night turned into a downpour by around 5 AM Sunday, causing flood-like conditions across the Waluj. Colonies, roads, factories, houses, and shops were all submerged. Vehicle owners were stranded; some had to push their cars out through the floodwaters. The deluge exposed the failures of the MIDC administration. People everywhere were saying this was not just a natural disaster, but the result of unplanned development. Citizens and the business community are now asking whether the administration will finally wake up or once again stop at giving paper-based assurances of aid.

In Waluj MIDC, water entered factories across all sectors A, B, C, D, W, and others.With no drainage system working in any sector, the water flowed directly into factories. Several machines, electrical panels, boilers, motors, and finished goods worth lakhs of rupees were completely submerged.

Fields under water

Thousands of houses in Pandharpur, CIDCO-Waluj Metro, Vadgaon, Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari, Ghanegaon, Itawa, Kasoda, Narayanpur, Valadgaon, and Tisgaon were flooded, leaving residents in distress. Food grains, bedding, furniture, and children’s study materials were ruined. Farmers, whose kharif crops were nearly ready, lost everything leaving them in financial crisis.

Heartbreaking scenes

Some families stacked gas stoves and utensils on beds while they sat on plastic crates to stay above the water a heart-wrenching sight. With the weather department warning of more heavy rain in the coming hours, people have been urged to stay alert. But if the administration does not act promptly, the entire industrial township may face further damage.

Mud Houses Collapse

At 3:30 AM Sunday, the mud house of 65-year-old Ashaabai Madan Jadhav in Waluj collapsed. Ashaabai, who works as a potter, lost her finished pots, clay, wheel, and household items to the floodwaters. In Narayanpur, four houses collapsed, belonging to Siraj Razzak Shaikh, Karim Hamid Shaikh, Kayyum Hamad Shaikh, and Razzak Gani Shaikh. Revenue Officer Uday Kulkarni inspected the site and filed a report in the presence of Sarpanch Naser Patel and Police Patil Taju Patel.

Cattle swept away

In Kasoda, the Ambelohal stream suddenly swelled, flooding field plot number 162 belonging to farmer Vishwanath Devbone. In minutes, the water rushed into his farm, sweeping away two bullocks, two cows, six goats, along with his cart, solar pump, and nearly 30 bundles of drip irrigation pipes. The Devbone family has suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees. They have demanded immediate compensation from the government.

200 Houses flooded in Giriraj society

Over 200 homes in Valadgaon’s Giriraj Society were submerged, destroying essential belongings. Families spent the night on the streets as floodwater entered homes, with residents reporting fear from snakes and reptiles. Locals have urged immediate government help.One woman said, “There’s no place to sit inside. I don’t know whether to remove the water or care for my children. The government must help us immediately.”

Traffic halted, Roads and bridges submerged, Villages cut off

Floodwaters cut off several areas as roads and bridges in Ramrai Wadi, Sherodi, Lawki, Kasoda, Naigaon, and Itawa went under water. The Kamalapur–Ranjangaon and MIDC roads were shut, while heavy flow over bridges raised collapse fears.

150 Sheep rescued

In Valadgaon, farmer Krishna Deorao Butte’s goat shed was flooded. Around 150 sheep and goats were trapped. The family quickly moved them to safer ground, though some animals may have suffered losses.

Roads closed, Traffic at a standstill

Heavy rain also flooded Kamgar Chowk in Ahilyanagar, Bajaj Company Road, and other areas, completely halting traffic till morning. Long queues of vehicles stretched from Waluj to Pandharpur. Traffic police had to break dividers to allow water to drain, which helped restore some traffic flow by evening. Police have advised motorists to exercise caution, given the forecast of more rain.