Torture from transgender friend, youth commits suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A 24-year-youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Ranjangaon in the Waluj area due to the torture from his transgender friend. The incident came to the fore on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Baburao Kongale (24, Hanumannagar, Mukundwadi).

Police said, Sagar before committing suicide wrote a letter and mentioned that his transgender friend extorted money from him and used to torture him frequently. Hence, he is committing suicide.

Sagar knew his friend for the past few days and used to visit his house at Ranjangaon. On Sunday morning, he was alone in his friend’s house. As there was no response from the house till the evening, the house owner and the neighbours peeped in the house through the window and found Sagar hanging. They removed him and took him to the government hospital in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while the police are further investigating the case.