Total station survey of Harsul Road completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The total station survey for the road from Harsul T-Point to Samruddhi Lawn was completed by the municipal corporation’s Town Planning (TP) section on Wednesday. The survey was conducted to determine the centrepoint of the road.

The road from Harsul T-Point to Samruddhi Lawn is shown as 60 meters wide in the development plan. Since the road is planned to be widened to 200 feet, several properties are affected. Property owners are demanding that compensation be provided before the demolition drive begins. Besides, there is insistence that alternative sites be provided for places of worship. The municipal corporation suggested some alternative sites, but the villagers did not accept them.

As the road is to be widened to 200 feet, it was necessary to determine the central alignment beforehand. For this purpose, a total station survey was carried out. The survey was completed by officials and staff of the Town Planning section, along with private agency personnel, under the supervision of Deputy Director (TP) Manoj Garje.

Similarly, the survey from the Bhajiwali Bai statue to Anand Gade Chowk has also been completed, said the TP section officials.