TOUCH distributed school kits to 695 flood-affected students

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Turning Opportunities for Upliftment and Child Help (TOUCH) distributed school kits to flood-affected students of Marathwada.

It may be noted that the recent heavy rainfall in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra devastated hundreds of families, leaving many children without their school materials.

Books, notebooks, and school bags were washed away in the floods.

The organisation distributed school skits to a total of 695 students across various parts of Marathwada — 252 students in Golegaon (Jalna) , 57 students in Manjarth (Beed) and 386 students in the villages of Deogaon, Wadner and Lohara in Paranda teshil of Dharashiv district.