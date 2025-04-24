Tourism city faces ₹2.50 crore loss due to terrorist attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sent shockwaves through the tourism industry. With Kashmir tourism bookings cancelled, city's tourism sector is expected to lose around Rs 2.50 crore over the next two and a half months.

Every summer, thousands from the city visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam, but the recent attack has halted these trips. The city has 32 tour operators, with 2,000 to 3,000 tourists traveling to Jammu and Kashmir monthly. The average cost per tourist is Rs 50,000. Concerns are also growing that the Amarnath Yatra may face reduced participation, further impacting revenue for tour operators.

Tour operators typically earn 5 to 10 percent of their income from Kashmir tours, and the ongoing situation means they will not see this revenue for the time being, says president of the Marathwada Tourism Development Association Jayant Gore.