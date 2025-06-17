Tourism takes a new turn! - A

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The women-focused initiative, introduced by the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) to support female entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, is gaining significant traction across Marathwada.

Under the Ayurvedic and Allied Industries (AAI) policy, the regional office of the Department of Tourism (DoT) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has seen encouraging participation.

According to DoT deputy director Vijay Jadhav, since the launch of the AAI policy in June 2024, the regional office has received 285 applications from aspiring women entrepreneurs. Out of these, 231 applicants have been issued eligibility certificates (Letters of Intent). Furthermore, 40 candidates have secured loans from nationalised banks, and 14 of them have already begun loan repayment.

Financial support up to ₹4.5L

The GoM provides substantial financial assistance to ensure the sustainability and growth of women-led tourism businesses. Women entrepreneurs who take a loan of up to ₹15 lakh (at the rate of 12% interest) are eligible for interest reimbursement of up to ₹4.5 lakh, provided they make timely repayments. Besides, to promote women''''s empowerment, at least 50% ownership and managerial roles must be held by women, including the workforce. For candidates lacking collateral, the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) can be availed to facilitate loan approvals, according to reliable sources.

"This initiative is a positive step toward empowering women in the tourism industry, promoting inclusive growth and regional development across Marathwada," said the deputy director.

Eligibility criteria for AAI policy

Women aged 18 to 55 years are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted both online via [www.maharashtratourism.gov.in](http://www.maharashtratourism.gov.in) and offline to the regional DoT office.

Required documents include:

*Aadhar card

*PAN card

*Shop Act Licence

*Bank passbook

*Udyam registration

Tourism sectors covered under scheme

The AAI policy supports a wide range of tourism-related ventures, including:

*Caravan and adventure tourism

*Tourist facilitation centres

*Agri-tourism centres, home stays, and bed & breakfasts

*Resorts, hotels, tents, tourist villas, wooden cottages, pods

*Vocational rental houses

*Restaurants, fast food outlets, cloud kitchens, cafes, bakeries

*Tour guides and travel agencies

*Art and craft villages

*Nature and medical tourism

*Wellness and yoga centres

*Souvenir shops and event management services