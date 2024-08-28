Tourist Guide Subhash Jadhav elected as VP-TGFI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Tourist Guides’ Federation of India (TGFI) has elected its new executive committee at its 25th annual convention held in Srinagar recently. The tenure of the new body is of two years.

Senior Guide Dr Subash Jadhav (from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) has been elected as Executive Vice President, while the other key office-bearers include Narendra Singh Rathore (Jaipur - President), Shakeel Chauhan (Agra - General Secretary), Nagendra Singh (Udaipur- Joint Secretary), Kunal Rathore (Jodhpur- Treasurer) and Dhruva (Chennai - Additional Secretary for Legal Matters). The names of other office-bearers are

Deepak Mishra (Kolkata), Jainendra Rai (Varanasi),

Ajay Chohan (Bhopal), Charles Meiyalagu (Chennai), Amit Chadha (Delhi) and Dr Ajay Singh (Varanasi).

Earlier, the union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the convention, while additional secretary (Union Ministry of Tourism - MoT) Suman Billa, regional director (MoT North Region) R K Suman and President of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Rajeev Mehra were the guests of honour.