Tourist places, spiritual sites on high alert

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the district administration has taken a significant step to enhance security. Police presence has been increased at major tourist destinations across the district. Local law enforcement and security agencies have been instructed to remain on high alert.

This preventive measure has been implemented to ensure the safety of tourists. District Collector Deelip Swami has issued directives to monitor any suspicious activity, especially in crowded areas and tourist spots. He has also urged citizens not to believe in rumours and to cooperate with the administration.

Key tourist and pilgrimage sites in the district include Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Ellora Caves, Ajanta Caves and Devgiri Fort, while the tourist places in the city include Panchakki and Bibi Ka Maqbara, apart from pilgrimage sites.

Jayakwadi Dam area closed to tourists

Due to its classification as a sensitive zone, the Jayakwadi Dam area in Paithan has been temporarily closed to tourists, as per a decision made by the district administration on Friday. The inspection of the dam site was conducted by District Collector Deelip Swami, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, and Executive Engineer P B Jadhav and others.

“To ensure safety, a siren alert system has been installed—if anyone enters the restricted area during this closure of the Jayakwadi Dam area, the siren will be activated. The area has been closed to tourists for a few days, said the district collector.