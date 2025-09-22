Tourists and devotees greeted by potholes in Ellora

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tourists and devotees visiting the world-famous Ellora caves and the 12th Jyotirlinga shri Grishneshwar via the Solapur-Dhule National Highway are facing serious trouble due to large potholes in Verul village. Extensive road damage and waterlogged potholes are creating difficulties for commuters.

Visitors come from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirdi, Nashik, Pune, Khandesh, Solapur, Tuljapur, as well as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Upon exiting the highway onto the service road to Ellora , travelers encounter massive potholes. Another older route via Mategaon Choufuli is also in complete disrepair. Four-wheelers get stuck, and two-wheeler riders suffer back pain due to the damaged roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) has not repaired the roads for several years. Heavy rains over the past week have worsened the situation, making the roads impassable and potholes hard to judge because of water accumulation. Citizens are demanding that the PWD immediately repair the roads.