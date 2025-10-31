Tourists suffer as Ellora access road turns into death trap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The one-kilometre stretch connecting Mategaon Chowfuli on the Solapur–Dhule National Highway to Ellora village has become a nightmare for visitors heading to the world-famous Ellora Caves and the 12th Jyotirlinga, shri Grishneshwar Temple.

Thousands of tourists and devotees from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirdi, Nashik, Mumbai, and Pune face deep potholes and uneven surfaces that make the short route take nearly 20 minutes to cross. Vehicles are getting damaged, while drivers complain of back and spine pain after passing through the battered stretch. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to take action. Tourists and locals have demanded immediate repairs, warning that the road’s poor condition could cause serious accidents. The service road near the flyover on the Mategaon Chowfuli–Kannad route is also in a similar, dilapidated state, said hotel owner Sujay Kharote.