Towering personalities in Board of Governors Nandkishor Kagliwal interview Part-II

Excellence of an institute is exhibited in its Board of Governors. Renowned personalities including nuclear physicist Dr Anil Kakodkar, economist Dr Narendra Jadhav, thought leader Dr Partha Ghosh, Chairman of the Governing Board of IIT, Mumbai and IIT, Jammu Dr S K Saraf, former director, IIM Kozhikode Dr Amarlal Karlo, former director of IIT, Mumbai Dr Devang Khakhar, Dr Ulhas Gaoli, Dr Satish Ailawadi are on our BOG. They will never allow us to set our goal low.

Programmes offered

Undergraduate

*Bachelor of Management Studies

*Bachelor of Computer Applications-Cloud Technology and Information Security

Postgraduate

*Master of Management Studies

*Master of Business Administration - Agri Business

*Master of Computer Applications - Data Analytics and Information Security.