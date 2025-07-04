Toyota Kirloskar Motor inaugurates new city office

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday inaugurated its new city office in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy in Maharashtra.

Located at ABC EAST, beside Prozone Mall in Chikalthana, the newly inaugurated office spans 7,000 square feet and is expected to play a strategic role in TKM’s regional operations. The facility was jointly inaugurated by Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of TKM, and Swapnesh Maru, Deputy Managing Director – Corporate Planning, Greenfield Project.

The development comes on the heels of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in July 2024 between TKM and the Government of Maharashtra, aimed at facilitating the establishment of a Greenfield Manufacturing Facility in the region. Speaking at the inauguration, Swapnesh Maru said, “The opening of our new office in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will enable us to adopt a more localised approach by deepening our market engagement and stakeholder connections. We are committed to bringing world-class manufacturing capabilities to this region unlocking Marathwada’s potential by generating employment, developing skilled talent, and fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.” He further added, “With robust government support, we are confident that our presence here will act as a catalyst for regional transformation. It aligns with our broader vision of contributing to India’s industrial development and the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.” These include the rollout of industry-relevant skill development programs and extended support to educational institutions across the region. These efforts reflect TKM’s long-standing commitment to its core philosophy of ‘Grow India – Grow with India’.

Expansion with purpose

TKM operates with an equity partnership comprising Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) at 89% and Kirloskar Systems Limited (India) at 11%. The company currently employs over 6,500 personnel and operates on approximately 432 acres of land with a total installed production capacity of 3.42 lakh units annually.