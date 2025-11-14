Toyota Kirloskar Motors upgrades infrastructure in 11 government schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marking Children’s Day, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) expanded its education-focused CSR efforts by upgrading essential infrastructure in 11 government schools across the district. The initiative aims to enhance learning environments and support holistic student development under the company’s “Child-to-Community” approach.

The facilities handed over include improved classrooms, hygienic mid-day meal arrangements, and resources to promote extracurricular activities. The programme reflects Toyota’s “Samuday Vikas” philosophy, focusing on strengthening the foundations of public education. The handover ceremony was held at ZP Primary School, Chincholi, in the presence of education officer (primary) Jayashree A. Chavan, local school authorities, and TKM’s CSR and External Affairs team. Chavan said the intervention will significantly improve learning facilities in Bidkin’s schools and benefit students on a daily basis. TKM senior vice-president Sudeep Dalvi stated that quality education empowers society, and the company’s efforts align with national priorities such as Skill India and the National Education Policy. Since 2001, TKM has undertaken CSR initiatives in education, environment, skill development, health, and road safety, contributing to long-term community development.

