Toyota to build school in Bidkin under CSR; MoU Expected by July-End

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Toyota is set to build a modern school in Bidkin under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the district administration is likely to be signed by the end of July, after which construction will begin, officials confirmed.

Toyota’s general manager Ravi Sontakke and project general manager Jagdish P.S. met district collector Deelip Swami on Friday to discuss the proposed school project. The company, which is gearing up to launch its industrial unit in Bidkin, aims to take up several public welfare initiatives under CSR starting with a well-equipped school featuring modern facilities. Sontakke said that all construction-related details will be formalised in the MoU, set to be signed by this month-end. Additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune and deputy collector Sangeeta Rathod were also present during the meeting.

Photo caption:

Toyota officials general manager Ravi Sontakke and project GM Jagdish P.S. discuss the proposed school project with district collector Deelip Swami in Bidkin.