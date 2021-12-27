Tractor, articles worth Rs 7.5L stolen from showroom

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

In a daring incident, thieves stole a tractor and and other articles all worth Rs 7.5 lakh from a tractor showroom in Phulambri on Wednesday night. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves in Phulambri police station.

The showroom is situation on Phulambri - Sillod road and there were 11 tractors kept for sale. The owner Balu Devnath Khadagale on Wednesday evening went home in the evening and the security guard also went home at midnight. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the thieves broke the show room and stole a tractor and other articles from the showroom. The incident came to light in the morning. A case has been registered while under the guidance of Pi Ashok Mudiraj, head constable Gorakh Kanse is further investigating the case.