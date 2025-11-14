Tractor stolen from railway goods yard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief drove away with a brand-new tractor from the railway goods yard on October 23, prompting swift police action. The tractor was part of a consignment of 183 Sonalika vehicles that had just arrived at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station between 12 pm and 1 pm. Rajesh Dharmaram (34, manager of TCI Transport Company), noticed that one blue tractor was missing and immediately alerted the authorities. He suspected Sharad Badak, a resident of Sillod, of carrying out the theft. Following his complaint, Satara police station registered a case against Sharad and began further investigation.