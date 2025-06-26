Trade roadmap to be charted on July 20; 300 delegates to attend summit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With global giants like Toyota-Kirloskar, Ather Energy, JSW Green Mobility, and others investing in DMIC’s Shendra and Bidkin nodes, Marathwada’s trade and employment landscape is set for rapid growth. In response, local traders are gearing up to stay competitive.

The Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce will mark its 28th foundation day with the Vyapari Parishad on July 20, where 300 trade leaders from across eight districts will gather to shape the region’s future business strategy. Representing over eight lakh traders, the event will focus on aligning local commerce with emerging industrial shifts. Vice president Laxminarayan Rathi said key resolutions on trader issues will be submitted to the state and Centre. The planning is led by treasurer Vikas Sahuji, general secretary Shyamsundar Lohia, and secretary Santosh Kaval-Patil. Amid growing corporate presence, traders are urged to adopt smarter, tech-driven practices, including AI, to compete with e-commerce and malls. Experts will guide traders through this transition during the summit. “This isn’t just a conference it’s a blueprint for Marathwada’s trade future,” said Aadeshpalsingh Chhabda, chamber president.

Key issues on the agenda:

1. Demand for an independent Ministry of Trade

2. Scrapping of professional tax

3. Ensuring ‘One Nation, One Tax, One Rate’ reaches consumers

4. Creating customer-friendly market ecosystems

5. Open discussion on district-level trade challenges