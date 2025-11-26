Trader beaten & robbed of Rs 2.75 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A trader from Mondh was beaten up and robbed of Rs 2.75 lakh at Katkat Gate area on Tuesday night by three persons.

As the citizens rushed in time, the two were caught on the spot. But the third man fled with the money and the businessman's two-wheeler. The names of the three robbers are Yash Praveen Damale (Jinsi), Irfan Patel (22, Kiradpura) and Niwant Gokhale (30, Shahabazar). Of them, Damale and Gokhale were arrested by Jinsi police.

The complainant, Sheetal Dayma, has a shop in Mondha. He closed the shop at 9.30 pm on Tuesday and left for home with 2.75 lakh on his moped. He dropped his employee at TV Centre and was passing through Katkat Gate. As soon as he passed the police mess, three masked men stopped them and started attacking and beating them. They stabbed him with knives and snatched the money bag from them. The bag contained Rs 2.75 lakh.

When an alarm was raised, the citizens ran and caught two accused. However, Irfan fled on Dayma's two-wheeler with the money bag. Jinsi police detained the two. The police feel that there is involvement of an acquaintance in the crime. “The investigation is underway and there is a possibility of more accused,” said Police Inspector Shivaji Budhwant. Assistant Inspector Aruna Ghule is on the case.