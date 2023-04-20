Trader duped of Rs 93K online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The cyber fradusters duped a city trader of Rs 93 lakh by diverting the money from his google pay account directly. The incident occured between January 9 and March 9. The money were transferred from his two bank accounts. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Police said Umesh Laxman Bhayekar (Jaibhavaninagar) in his complaint mentioned that Rs 20,400 was withdrawn from his bank account from Cidco area and Rs 72,709 from a bank in Parijatnagar area. The amount were transferred to various accounts from google pay. PI Vitthal Sase is further investigating the case.