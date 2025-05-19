Trader duped of ₹14 lakh with fake 2-kg gold chain in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A trader from Nehru Chowk was cheated of Rs 14 lakh after two men posing as labourers sold him a fake 2-kg gold chain. The fraudsters first gained his trust by letting him test a genuine 22-carat gold bead from the chain.

The victim, Anandkumar Mugdiya, who owns a grocery shop, first met the accused Raju and Ram Prajapati on May 8. On May 12, one of them tried to pay with a British-era coin, which Mugdiya refused. On May 14, they returned, claiming to have a 2-kg gold chain for sale. Mugdiya removed and tested a bead, which proved genuine.

Lured by the offer, Mugdiya negotiated the price from Rs 50 lakh down to Rs 25 lakh. He raised Rs 14 lakh by pledging family jewellery and paid the amount on May 17. When tested the next day, the chain turned out to be fake made of base metal.

The suspects had arrived in an auto-rickshaw marked “Royal,” with a registration number ending in 8373. They were last seen near Barapulla Gate. Cantonment police have launched a detailed investigation.