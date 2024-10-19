Trader held with Rs 2 Lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been filed against Najimuddin Aliuddin Sheikh (39) from Malegaon for possessing Rs 2 lakh in unaccounted cash during a police checkpoint ahead of the Assembly elections.

Police inspected vehicles as part of a blockade on Friday. Najimuddin was stopped near Vard Ganesh Mandir and could not explain a bag in his car. Upon checking, police found Rs 2 lakh in cash. As he could not justify the source, police took him into custody and initiated legal action.