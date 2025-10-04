Traders demand security to operate market during midnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has lifted restrictions on shop-operating hours, allowing shops, hotels, malls, and other commercial establishments in the city to remain open 24 hours, seven days a week. This decision is expected to significantly benefit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s tourism industry, industrial sector, nightlife culture, and overall economy. The Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh (ZVM) and the Hotels and Restaurant Association (HRA) have welcomed the move. However, they raised an important concern saying, will the police department ensure security for businesses operating late at night?

Late night dining will greatly help tourists

"As the tourism capital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s markets currently shut down after 11 pm, which has prevented the growth of a nightlife culture. Tourists arriving late at night struggle to find food because hotels and restaurants are closed. Earlier, this led to tourists avoiding overnight stays. Now, with the permission to operate 24/7, many hotels and restaurants will be able to stay open late," said Shivaji Patil, President of HRA.

Law and Order is key to keeping markets open at night

According to ZVM vice president, Lakshminarayan Rathi, "We don't yet have a culture of late-night markets. It’s difficult to predict how much response hotels and food stalls will get if they stay open late at night. However, for midnight culture to take root, strict law and order must be ensured. Only then will traders have the confidence to keep their shops open."

Pilot implementation possible in select areas

Kishore Shetty, Secretary (HRA) said, “ There is a lot of interest among traders to keep markets open 24/7. However, employees working night shifts will need to be paid extra wages, and businesses must fulfill legal obligations like PF and other benefits. Initially, hotels and restaurants could be allowed to stay open on a pilot basis in areas where a good response is expected."