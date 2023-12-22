Traders fined Rs 45000 for selling banned plastc

MPCB and municipal corporation raid shops, levy fines

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Despite a state ban on plastic carry bags below 50 microns, their sale remains prevalent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Taking swift action, officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation conducted a joint surprise inspection on Friday, targeting 23 shops in the Anguribagh area.

The team seized banned plastic bags from nine shops. A total of 75 kg of plastic was confiscated, and fines amounting to Rs 45,000 were levied against the offending traders. The rampant sale of these illegal carry bags had previously drawn criticism, prompting the corporation to empower nagri mitra pathak with enforcement powers. However, recent laxity in enforcement had sparked concerns. According to officials, the drive will continue for the next few days.