Traders strongly oppose levying of new establishment tax

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh (ZVM) has strongly opposed the order of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) making it mandatory to register and obtain trade licenses on payment of prescribed fees. They threatened to agitate if the CSMC tried to impose it upon them.

The CSMC has taken the initiative to enhance the income. The administration identified 151 different types of businesses and services and made it mandatory for them to obtain trade licenses as well. They were also told to renew their licenses every three years with a hike in charges by 10 percent as a natural growth.

The registration charges are between Rs 200 and Rs 30,000, while the renewal charges are from Rs 50 to Rs 12,500.

ZVM vice president Laxminarayan Rathi said, “ It is our opposition to the new establishment tax. We will launch an agitation if the municipal corporation tries to implement the new order.”